Getty Images

The Panthers and Seahawks may be swapping free agent backup tight ends.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Seahawks tight end Luke Willson is visiting the Panthers.

Panthers backup Ed Dickson is among the tight ends visiting the Seahawks as they look for a Jimmy Graham replacement.

The Panthers need a backup if not an eventual successor to Greg Olsen, and Willson has shown some flashes. He caught 15 passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns last season.