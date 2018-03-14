Sebastian Janikowski visiting the Chargers

Getty Images

Sebastian Janikowski is leaving the Raiders, but he might not be leaving the state of California or the AFC West.

Janikowski is expected to visit the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chargers have been in desperate need of a kicker the last couple of years, and even if the 40-year-old Janikowski isn’t the kicker he once was, he’d represent an upgrade over what the Chargers have had.

Janikowski has played his entire NFL career for the Raiders, who drafted him in the first round in 2000.