Steelers didn’t tender RFA wideout Eli Rogers

Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers will be available to anyone this afternoon.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, the Steelers did not place a tender on the restricted free agent, setting him free.

With the low RFA tender up to $1.907 million, the Steelers didn’t want to invest in a player who suffered a torn ACL in the playoff loss to Jacksonville, which will keep him out most of the offseason.

Rogers has shown flashes, but caught just 18 passes for 149 yards last year. He was a 48-catch player in 2016, and with the deals passed out yesterday to receivers of similar pedigree, that would have qualified him to get rich somewhere.

The Steelers might still bring him back later, but the timing of the injury kept him from cashing in.