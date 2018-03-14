Steelers release William Gay, Mike Mitchell, Robert Golden

Getty Images

The Steelers announced they have released three players, clearing cap space with the departures of William Gay, Robert Golden and Mike Mitchell.

Gay said his goodbye on Twitter earlier this week, which wasn’t a surprise given he played only 27 percent of the defensive snaps last season. His release clears $1.75 million in cap space.

Golden spent six years with the Steelers, playing 92 games. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $4.95 million deal, and his release will save the Steelers $1.48 million.

Mitchell played 61 games in Pittsburgh, making 281 tackles and four interceptions in his career there. The Steelers cleared $5 million in cap space with his release.