Steelers release William Gay, Mike Mitchell, Robert Golden

Posted by Charean Williams on March 14, 2018, 4:49 PM EDT
The Steelers announced they have released three players, clearing cap space with the departures of William Gay, Robert Golden and Mike Mitchell.

Gay said his goodbye on Twitter earlier this week, which wasn’t a surprise given he played only 27 percent of the defensive snaps last season. His release clears $1.75 million in cap space.

Golden spent six years with the Steelers, playing 92 games. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $4.95 million deal, and his release will save the Steelers $1.48 million.

Mitchell played 61 games in Pittsburgh, making 281 tackles and four interceptions in his career there. The Steelers cleared $5 million in cap space with his release.

1 responses to “Steelers release William Gay, Mike Mitchell, Robert Golden

  1. Mitchell needed to go. His bad play far outnumbered his good play over the years. Not to mention he was responsible for the majority of defensive unsportsmanlike/Late hit penalties. Good riddance.
    As for Gay, he was a good ball-hawk type player, but age caught up with him and it was time to go. He should look into coaching DB’s somewhere.
    Golden was just a ST player with no other real value. No loss there.

    Not sure we could afford Matthieu but its worth looking into. Needs a physical though to check out those knees before signing.

