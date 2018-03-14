Terrence Brooks stays with Jets on two-year deal

Getty Images

Jets defensive back Terrence Brooks will stick around in New York.

Brooks, who signed with the Jets last year, has agreed to a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Brooks entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2014. He spent two years in Baltimore and one in Philadelphia before the Eagles traded him to the Jets just before the start of last season.

Brooks, who was named AFC defensive player of the week in Week Three of last season, is mostly a reserve on the Jets’ defense but is a core member of the special teams.