Texans re-sign Bruce Ellington to one-year deal

The Texans are keeping Bruce Ellington. They signed the receiver to a one-year deal Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ellington, 26, caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns last season. He played in 11 games with six starts before being injured.

Houston placed Ellington on injured reserve December 5 with a hamstring injury.

He originally was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers, but they used him primarily as a punt and kickoff returner in 2014 and 2015.

The 49ers and the Jets cut him in August before he caught on with the Texans on August 11.