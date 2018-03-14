Texans set to sign Zach Fulton

Getty Images

The Texans were trying to sign Nate Solder to solidify their offensive line, but Solder will be going to the Giants once free agency opens on Wednesday.

They’ll make do by adding former Chiefs interior lineman Zach Fulton. The Texans were named as the favorites to land Fulton earlier this week and multiple reports on Wednesday say they’ve landed him in a deal averaging $7.5 million a year.

Fulton saw time at both center and guard while making 46 starts for the Chiefs last season. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle expects Fulton to play guard in Houston with Nick Martin continuing to be their center.

The Texans are also expected to sign former Bills tackle Seantrel Henderson as part of their effort to remake an offensive line that underwhelmed last season.