Texans signing Saints guard Senio Kelemete

Getty Images

The Texans are serious about improving their offensive line, and have made another quick move.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Texans are signing Saints free agent Senio Kelemete.

The 27-year-old Kelemete has 22 career starts in the last four seasons with the Saints.

With the Texans, he’ll have a chance to compete for a starting job. They’ve already signed guard Zach Fulton and tackle Seantrel Henderson, and were in the mix for left tackle Nate Solder before he signed with the Giants.