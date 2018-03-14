The quarterback market is largely settled, before free agency has begun

Getty Images

Free agency doesn’t even officially begin for seven more hours, but the quarterback market has already dried up.

Of the seven quarterbacks in our Free Agent Top 100, six have already signed or agreed to terms on new contracts: Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford and Josh McCown. Only AJ McCarron remains available.

So who else is available in free agency? Jay Cutler would probably be the No. 2 quarterback on the list, but he is more likely to retire than to play in 2018.

After Cutler, Tom Savage is the free agent quarterback who had the most passing yards in 2017. He’s unlikely to sign for much more than the league minimum anywhere.

Other available quarterbacks who started games last year include Drew Stanton, Blaine Gabbert, Geno Smith, Brock Osweiler, T.J. Yates, EJ Manuel and Matt Moore. Derek Anderson, Ryan Mallett and Chad Henne are still floating around, as are some well-known quarterbacks who didn’t play in the NFL last year, including Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick.

Some of those players will end up starting in the NFL in 2018. Few would inspire confidence.