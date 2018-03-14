Titans re-sign David King

Getty Images

The Titans could have held onto defensive end David King‘s rights by tendering him as an exclusive rights free agent, but they opted to circumvent the process.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed King to a one-year deal.

King joined the team in a trade with the Chiefs before the start of last season and played a reserve role on the defensive line last season. He saw action in seven game, recording seven tackles and a sack in those appearances. King also had two tackles in the team’s playoff win over the Chiefs, but did not suit up for their loss to the Patriots.

The Titans will bring back most of the regulars from their defensive line in 2018 with DaQuan Jones potentially on his way out as a free agent.