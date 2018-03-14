Titans sign DaQuan Jones to multi-year deal

Getty Images

DaQuan Jones was the only member of the Titans defensive line slated for unrestricted free agency this offseason, but he won’t be leaving Tennessee.

The Titans announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have signed Jones to a multi-year deal. Neither the exact length of the deal nor the financial terms have been disclosed.

Jones was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and has been a fixture in the starting lineup for the last three seasons. He made 32 starts in 2015 and 2016, but was limited to 12 appearances last year due to a torn biceps that put him on injured reserve for the final weeks of the season.

Jones was credited with 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the season. All of those sacks came in the final two games he played before landing on injured reserve.

The Titans also re-signed defensive end David King, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent after finishing his first year with the team.