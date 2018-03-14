Todd Davis staying in Denver on three-year deal

Getty Images

The Broncos won’t be parting ways with linebacker Todd Davis this offseason.

Davis was set for free agency, but, per multiple reports, the team has re-signed him to a three-year contract. Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports that the deal is worth up to $15 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2014, but was released in November of that year and signed with the Broncos a short time later. He played in six games that year and has been a regular in the lineup over the last three seasons.

He started all 14 games he played in Denver last year and recorded 82 tackles as Brandon Marshall’s partner on the inside.