Trent Murphy is heading to Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills have shored up the middle of their defensive line, now they’re adding some pass rush.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Washington outside linebacker Trent Murphy is heading to the Bills. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that it’s a three-year, $21 million deal.

Murphy missed last season with a torn ACL (and also served a four-game suspension for a PED violation), but he’s been productive when well.

He had 8.0 sacks the last time he was on the field in 2016, so the Bills are taking a chance on him making a quick impact. Murphy had gotten interest from the Patriots and Buccaneers, but decided to head north to join Star Lotulelei and Kyle Williams.