Trey Burton disappointed he wasn’t a part of Eagles future

Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton is set to a sign a four-year, $32 million deal with the Chicago Bears once free agency officially gets underway on Wednesday.

But despite the new deal with the Bears, Burton is disappointed there wasn’t much discussion with the Eagles about staying with the Super Bowl champions.

“Nah, I was really disappointed, man, honestly,” Burton said on WIP, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “If I’m going to be open and transparent, I was really disappointed there wasn’t any offer. Didn’t even seem like they were really trying to make it happen. In reality, you can make anything happen if you really want to. That was my mindset. I’m really disappointed in that. It kind of hurt me a little bit.

Burton tossed what may be the single most memorable pass in Eagles’ franchise history to Nick Foles for a touchdown on fourth down last in the first half of Super Bowl LII last month. Burton also posted a career-high five touchdown receptions this season for Philadelphia before throwing for one of the most important scores in Philadelphia’s maiden Super Bowl victory.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t excited about the opportunity with that Bears.

“But I’m excited about where I’m going and where we’re heading. I think it’s a great fit for us. Really good days are on the horizon,” Burton said.

He won’t be stuck behind Zach Ertz and Brent Celek when it comes to playing time. He will play in tandem with Adam Shaheen as they try to replace the production lost to Zach Miller‘s devastating knee injury last season.