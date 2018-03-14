Two-year deal only for Case Keenum in Denver

Getty Images

It was the first deal that emerged during the negotiating window, and it’s the one that has entailed the fewest details.

The Broncos have added one key fact by announcing that quarterback Case Keenum has agreed to terms on a two-year contract.

“He’s a great fit for us and is coming off a tremendous season,” Broncos president of football operations and G.M. John Elway said. “Excited to add Case’s leadership, competitiveness and experience!”

The duration of the deal suggests that the Broncos could still be in play for a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in the draft, or that current youngsters like Paxton Lynch or Chad Kelly could be developed to take over after Keenum’s tenure ends.

The most important factor in the Keenum contract — the money — remains unknown. Which serves only to increase suspicion that Keenum didn’t beat Blake Bortles‘ average of $18 million per year. Or the $20 million that Sam Bradford will get in one year from the Cardinals.