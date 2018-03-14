Tyrann Mathieu hopes to stay, knows “it’s not always about what I want”

Getty Images

The Cardinals are working to reach agreement on a restructured deal with safety Tyrann Mathieu before $18 million of his contract becomes guaranteed at the start of the league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Mathieu would also have a cap number of $14.1 million, which is more space than the Cardinals would like to devote to him. Word on Tuesday was that the two sides were making progress, but nothing is done yet and Mathieu knows that may mean he doesn’t get to realize his wish to remain in Arizona.

“I hope, but I’ve been in the league long enough to know that it’s a business, and it’s not always about what I want,” Mathieu said, via ESPN.com.

Mathieu played all 16 games for the first time in his career last season and finished the year with 78 tackles, two interceptions and a sack for the Cardinals.