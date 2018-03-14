Vikings trading for Trevor Siemian to back up Kirk Cousins

AP

The Vikings spent a pile of money on a starting quarterback, but all three of theirs left in free agency so they needed a backup.

They’ve apparently found one via trade.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings are finalizing a deal with the Broncos for Trevor Siemian.

Having a backup with 25 NFL starts who is making $705,000 this year is a good thing when you’re dropping $86 million guaranteed on Kirk Cousins.

The deal is apparently for a late-round pick, which seems like a fair return for the former Broncos seventh-rounder, who was displaced by Case Keenum and the possibility the Broncos will draft another one fifth overall to go with former first-rounder Paxton Lynch.