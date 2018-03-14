Vikings trying to re-sign starting center Joe Berger, who may retire

Getty Images

The Vikings have their new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, but they may have to find someone new to snap him the ball.

Joe Berger, who started all 16 games at center for the Vikings last year, is considering retirement, according to NFL Network.

The Lions and Panthers reportedly showed interest in Berger as well, and the Vikings have made him a good contract offer to try to keep him around. But Berger may have decided that it’s time to hang up the cleats.

The 35-year-old Berger has played seven seasons in Minnesota after previous stops in Miami and Dallas.