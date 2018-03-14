Washington announces Alex Smith trade

Getty Images

It seems like months ago that the Chiefs traded Alex Smith to Washington. The teams agreed to the trade on January 30, with the Chiefs getting cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick, but it didn’t become official until now.

Washington announced the transaction, with Smith holding an introductory press conference tomorrow at the team training complex.

Washington replaces Kirk Cousins with Smith, and the Chiefs replace Smith with Patrick Mahomes.

Smith, 33, originally entered the league as the No. 1 overall choice in 2005. The 49ers traded him to the Chiefs on March 12, 2013. Now, he moves again.