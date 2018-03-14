Weston Richburg gets $47.5 million, with $28.5 million guaranteed

Posted by Charean Williams on March 14, 2018, 9:12 PM EDT
Weston Richburg has lived up to the first four letters of his last name.

The 49ers paid the former Giants center, giving him $47.5 million over five years with $28.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Richburg’s $9.5 million average will make him the second-highest paid center in football on a per-year average behind only Brandon Linder‘s $10.3 million average, according to overthecap.com, and Richburg’s guarantees are $8.5 million more than Alex Mack.

Linder and Dallas’ Travis Frederick do have bigger contracts in total value.

Richburg, 26, played 50 games in his four seasons with the Giants, but only four came last season because of injuries.

7 responses to “Weston Richburg gets $47.5 million, with $28.5 million guaranteed

  2. Richburg was a solid center with the giants. Maybe not second highest paid but its free agency. He was banged up last year and the team held him out towards the end of the season.

    Hope he does well for the niners

  4. Geez. He’s a good player. Probably the best on a horrible line which isn’t saying much. Wasn’t healthy most of last year. Would love for him to have stayed but not at the cost. Rather have Solder and take the best C available at the top of round 2.

    Or trade out the 2nd pick and get a Lbr/C/RB at 12,21 and 34. (Yes Buffalo, talking to you). Or maybe even reach at 12 for the best RT available. Hate reaching but so tired of the turnstiles on the corners for the Giants.

  5. If I am a Niners fan and I know Jed York is essentially telling Lunch to spend and win now for that new stadium with lame fans, I am ticked off.

    These Lynch contracts will devastate their cap position in the next 2 years.

    Horrible, horrible value on the contracts. Teambuilding does not work that way. You don’t just write checks. It does not work. You need a base first, one you build via the draft.

    They are skipping over the draft part. FAIL

  7. When will teams like the 49ers, Bills, Bears, Browns, and Jets realize that throwing big money on mediocre talent never works. No wonder every year these teams are drafting in the top 10. The best teams in football like the Bengals and Patriots never do this and all they do is win.

