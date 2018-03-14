Weston Richburg gets $47.5 million, with $28.5 million guaranteed

Getty Images

Weston Richburg has lived up to the first four letters of his last name.

The 49ers paid the former Giants center, giving him $47.5 million over five years with $28.5 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Richburg’s $9.5 million average will make him the second-highest paid center in football on a per-year average behind only Brandon Linder‘s $10.3 million average, according to overthecap.com, and Richburg’s guarantees are $8.5 million more than Alex Mack.

Linder and Dallas’ Travis Frederick do have bigger contracts in total value.

Richburg, 26, played 50 games in his four seasons with the Giants, but only four came last season because of injuries.