William Hayes stays with Dolphins on one-year deal

William Hayes will return to Miami this season.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with the defensive lineman on a one-year deal, Mike Garofolo of NFL Media reports.

Hayes, 32, has played 10 NFL seasons but last season was his first in Miami. He made 19 tackles and one sack in 10 games before going on injured reserve November 28 with a back injury.

He previously played for the Titans and the Rams and has 331 tackles and 35.5 sacks in his career. The Rams traded him to Miami last March.

Hayes’ ability to play end or tackle was expected to draw interest on the free agent market.