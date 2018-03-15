49ers sign Jerry Attaochu to one-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers have signed outside linebacker Jerry Attaochu to a one-year deal, his representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, announced on Twitter.

The Chargers moved up in the second round in 2014 to select Attaochu, who left Georgia Tech as the school’s all-time sack leader with 31.5. But his four seasons with the Chargers were defined by injuries.

Attaochu, 25, played in only 38 games, including only 13 starts.

He injured his hamstring before last season and ended up playing only four games in an injury-plagued 2017.