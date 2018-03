Getty Images

The Patriots have an obvious need for pass-rushers, and they also have a type.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn is visiting the Patriots.

The 29-year-old Clayborn is coming off a career-high nine sacks with the Falcons last year, and fits what the Patriots are looking for on a few levels.

He played at Iowa for former Bill Belichick assistant Kirk Ferentz, and is the kind of versatile defender they love.