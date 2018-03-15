AJ McCarron’s goal is “to change everybody that has any doubt” about me

AP

AJ McCarron held his first press conference as a member of the Bills on Thursday and a big topic of conversation was the prospect of the team drafting a player expected to bypass him as the team’s starting quarterback.

Plenty of people think the Bills will use their plethora of draft picks, including the 12th and 22nd overall picks, to fuel a trade up to select one of the top prospects at the position. That’s led many to label McCarron as a bridge quarterback, but McCarron isn’t viewing things that way.

“I think a lot of people have labels,” McCarron said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “You can either let it affect you and how you go about your work, and let that define you, or you change everybody’s thought process on you. That’s always been my mindset. To change everybody that has any doubt.”

McCarron said he’s not going to spend time worrying about the prospect of highly touted rookie joining him on the roster. Instead he’s looking at it as “a great opportunity to be able to compete and really showcase day in and day out what you’re able to do.” Should he make the most of it, the future will look pretty good for McCarron regardless of what else the Bills do at quarterback this offseason.