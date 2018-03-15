Andrew Norwell signs high-cash, no-frills deal

Getty Images

Sometimes, it takes effort and focus to understand the details of an NFL contract. Sometimes, it’s very, very simple.

The big-money deal signed by guard Andrew Norwell with the Jaguars includes no nonsense. Here’s the breakdown.

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $2 million.

3. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $13 million.

4. 2020 base salary: $11.5 million.

5. 2021 base salary: $12 million.

6. 2022 base salary: $13 million.

It’s a five-year, $51.5 million deal, but the structure makes it a two-year, fully-guaranteed $30 million deal, with a team option for each of the last three.

The cap numbers are $5 million, $16 million, $14.5 million, $15 million, and $16 million.

And that’s that.