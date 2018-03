Getty Images

So much for the Giants and Eagles being interested in punter Pat O'Donnell.

The Bears re-signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

O’Donnell, a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, had a career-high 87 punts in 2017. He netted 3,500 yards, averaging 47 yards per punt. He also pinned 27 punts inside the 20.

O’Donnell, 27, has averaged 44.9 yards per punt in four seasons in Chicago.