Brent Celek visiting the Lions

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia got a close look at the Eagles offense during the Super Bowl, so it makes sense he admires it.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Eagles tight end Brent Celek is visiting with Detroit.

Celek was released two days ago as part of the Eagles’ moves to get under the salary cap, ending an 11-year run there.

Eagles free agent running back LeGarrette Blount is also scheduled to visit the Lions, as they are apparently looking for a more physical presence.