Broncos clear cap space by restructuring Von Miller’s deal

The Broncos landed their quarterback at the start of free agency when they signed Case Keenum to a two-year deal and they’ve also created cap space to use for other moves this offseason.

They did so by reworking linebacker Von Miller‘s contract. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team moved $16 million of Miller’s $18.5 million base salary into a signing bonus. That opens up $12.375 million in cap space for this year while bumping up the cap hit in the remaining three years of the deal.

Those cap numbers are sizable, but will be easier for the Broncos to swallow as long as Miller remains in the form that’s produced 48.5 sacks over the last four seasons.

It will also be easier to swallow if the newfound space is used to vault the Broncos back into contention after two years out of the playoffs.