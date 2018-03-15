Browns release Jason McCourty, Sammie Coates

Getty Images

The Browns introduced some of the new members of the team on Thursday while also letting 10 of last year’s players know that they won’t be sharing the locker room with Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry and others.

Cornerback Jason McCourty took to the Twitter account he shares with his brother Devin to thank the Browns for “giving me the opportunity to lead and do what I love last season.” The Browns confirmed that McCourty has been released after one year in Cleveland in a move that clears about $3 million of cap space.

The Browns have added Damarious Randall, T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell to their secondary already this offseason. McCourty had 65 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 14 starts last season.

The Browns also announced wide receiver Sammie Coates has been placed on waivers. Coates joined the team in a trade with the Steelers last season and caught six passes for 70 yards.

Defensive back B.W. Webb was released while defensive lineman Ricky Ali'ifua, offensive lineman Zach Banner, defensive lineman Collin Bevins, linebacker Jeremy Cash, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, defensive back Trevon Hartfield and running back Josh Rounds join Coates on the waiver wire.