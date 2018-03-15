Browns trade Jason McCourty to Pats instead of releasing him

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
When the Browns announced they were releasing cornerback Jason McCourty on Thursday, plenty of people wondered if he might wind up in New England to play alongside his twin brother Devin in the Patriots secondary.

The McCourty brothers will be reunited on the field for the first time since Rutgers, but it won’t be because the Patriots signed Jason following his release. Despite the Browns’ announcement, McCourty remained a member of the team long enough to be traded to the Patriots.

The Browns announced that they have traded McCourty and a 2018 seventh-round pick for a 2018 sixth round pick. The move gives the Patriots a corner to help fill the void left by Malcolm Butler‘s departure and gives Devin McCourty something he wanted when his brother was released by the Titans last year.

“If [Bill Belichick] did listen to me, I would definitely shoot him a text message and tell him, ‘I don’t know if he heard the news, but Jason McCourty is a free agent.,'” Devin said last year. “He’ll listen to me sometimes about my opinion on the deep middle, but scouting players, he stays away from me.”

That scouting report may not have been the reason the Patriots made Thursday’s move, but they’ve doubled down on McCourtys all the same.

28 responses to “Browns trade Jason McCourty to Pats instead of releasing him

  2. Browns are doing little things like this to move up a few spots from 7th to 6th and the Seahawks played nice and released their guys out of the kindness of their heart. What’s going on right now??

  3. Hopefully, they didn’t give up too much. Sweet addition, though.

    With Hightower, McClellin, Jon Jones and Vince valentine back on D, and the Pats likely healthier, Deatrich WIse, Adam Butler with a full year under their belts and Derek Rivers hopefully adding some wright at OLB, the Pats youth infusion tied to quality vets in tow, the Pats are in great position heading into the draft.

    Rd 1 – LT
    Rd 2 – QB
    Rd 3 – LB or CB

  11. Butler allowed a passer rating of 103 last year. Meanwhile, on a god awful D in Cleveland with Jamie Collins and other overpaid, selfish players.

    McCourty can challenge Rowe at RCB with Jon Jones at the STAR replacing Butler’s atrocious 30 mil guaranteed in Tenn.

    MCourty will make only 3 mil in 2018.

    Me likey. A lot.

    BB genius at work yet again. McCourty ranked 17th overall for CBS last year on a brutally bad D in Cleveland.

    Things shaping up nicely as BB waits in the weeds.

  12. I would consider signing Marquis Flwoers back, Cassillas as a vet cam invite and still look to bring back James Harrison as well. That will load up the LB spot, where with McClellin returning, it goes from a weakness to strength overnight.

    The Shelton move looks better and better as the picture gets painted the Picasso of GMs.

  13. terripet says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    Love the trade the cheaters are getting worse by the minute. Both bothers stink

    ———————
    I supposed with nothing happening in Indy there is nothing better to do than hang out looking for Pats articles to complain on.

  15. terripet says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    They don’t stink but despite the claims of Pats fans claiming (as usual) otherwise, it isn’t brilliance either. I doubt they improve by picking up the twin. It’s a pickup.Pats are not in great position (unless that counts being in one of the perennial worst divisions in football). Some of these guys are ridiculous with their faith. Pretty sure one troll went silent after they lost.

  16. Lets not get carried away its a good depth move but we need a lot more yet to get that defense where it needs to be!

  17. Reading comprehension much? What they gave up is right there in the article. Way deep down in the 3rd paragraph…

    tylawspick6 says:
    Hopefully, they didn’t give up too much.

  18. @nhpats,

    Nice ? …..why ? Lmao you took a flyer on another brown’s castoff bartavious mingo and how did that work out ? So all of a sudden it’s nice to grab Cleveland castoffs. Ok

  19. hoipolloix2 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:58 pm
    Not sure why the Browns would move him. He was one of the few bright spots last season.

    Look who the new GM is. As arrogant as they come. He acts like any good player in Cleveland prior to him arriving, in no way could be good, because it doesn’t have his fingerpints on them.

    Sign of arrogance. Cleveland is good at that stuff, even if a horrible franchise with a horrible owner.

  20. chrisdmv says:
    March 15, 2018 at 4:03 pm
    isn’t Brown’s 7th round pick essentially the Patriots 6th round pick since its like 2-3 picks away

    Yeah, I was thinking that too, they gotta be pretty close. I think the pick swap was just a token thing so they can say the Pats gave something. The Browns owed Belichick a couple favors so here is one making sure they get dibs on McCourty.

  21. The Truth says:
    March 15, 2018 at 4:07 pm
    @nhpats,

    Nice ? …..why ? Lmao you took a flyer on another brown’s castoff bartavious mingo and how did that work out ? So all of a sudden it’s nice to grab Cleveland castoffs. Ok

    How did it work out? Great! BB signed McClellin immediately and told him to lose weight so he could use him as a chess piece at the line of scrimmage, and then he traded for Mingo to give him security in dealing off malcontent, Jamie Collins.

    NE then won the SB agai in the face of cheating owners and a cheating commissioner?

    Any other questions?

  22. cardiovascularendurance says:
    March 15, 2018 at 4:07 pm
    Reading comprehension much? What they gave up is right there in the article. Way deep down in the 3rd paragraph…

    tylawspick6 says:
    Hopefully, they didn’t give up too much.

    I didn’t read the article, just the headline. So, BB gets McCourty for free.

    WOW

    This is why owners try to cheat my team in conjunction with Goodell.

    This is it….right here, folks.

    Most of the NFL = DUMB

    Pats = Strategically smart, respecting the cap.

  23. Had to give mccourty and a draft pick to acquire a 6th rd pick. Mccourty must have been in high demand

  24. reddzen says:
    March 15, 2018 at 4:06 pm
    terripet says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    They don’t stink but despite the claims of Pats fans claiming (as usual) otherwise, it isn’t brilliance either. I doubt they improve by picking up the twin. It’s a pickup.Pats are not in great position (unless that counts being in one of the perennial worst divisions in football). Some of these guys are ridiculous with their faith. Pretty sure one troll went silent after they lost.

    Umm, no, it’s brilliance and all of this goes right over even some Pats’ fans heads.

    Tune into 98.5 Boston radio from 2-6, and get a taste of what moron radio hosts and their loyal listeners sound like.

    They’re essentially all brainwashed, disased and mentally ill anti-BB people.

    It’s creepy.

  25. “The New England Patriots acquired CB Jason McCourty and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick, according to the Browns. Those picks are worth almost nothing in the grand scheme of things, especially since the Patriots pick (#205) is so close to the Browns pick (#219).”

    The Patriots get McCourty under his current contract rather than get into a free agent bidding war. The Browns get a guarantee that McCourty won’t end up in the AFC North. It made for a win-win and was a shrewd move by both teams.
  28. Huge move for the Pats. Jason McCourty gives them a plug and play second corner. When you consider how awful the Pats are at drafting/developing CBs this is a huge move. One less immediate need to draft come April.

