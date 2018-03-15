Case Keenum gets money, but not his old number in Denver

Getty Images

Case Keenum might have a pile of cash now, but he doesn’t have enough to buy his old number in his new city.

The new Broncos quarterback, whose Twitter handle is @CaseKeenum7, wasn’t going to get that one so he decided to pick something different.

Turns out, some guy named John Elway used to wear that number in Denver, and since some guy named John Elway signs the checks, that’s not happening.

Excited to wear number 4 in the orange and blue! — Case Keenum (@casekeenum7) March 15, 2018

As long as Keenum doesn’t end up with the Packers in two years, he should be OK with this one for a while. And since former Broncos No. 4 Britton Colquitt moved to Cleveland two years ago, Keenum’s second choice was clear.