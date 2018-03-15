Chiefs place original round tender on Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs placed an original round restricted free agent tender on defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

The tender carries a value of $1.907 million for the 2018 season. Nunez-Roches is still free to negotiate with other teams but the Chiefs would be entitled to a sixth-round draft pick in return should another team sign him away.

Nunez-Roches was selected by the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft and appeared in seven games as a rookie despite being released and signed to the team’s practice squad for a portion of the season. He’s appeared in 34 total games for the Chiefs over the last three seasons, recording 51 tackles with 1.5 sacks.