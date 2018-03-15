Chris Hubbard says he’s playing right tackle for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns officially announced seven free agent signings on Thursday, including the addition of former Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

Hubbard signed with the team around the same time that their longtime left tackle Joe Thomas announced his decision to retire from the NFL. Hubbard saw most of his recent time at right tackle in Pittsburgh, including 10 starts in place of Marcus Gilbert last season, but filled in at most spots during his time with the Steelers.

It appears he won’t be stepping in for Thomas, though. Hubbard said on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he’s going to remain on the right side.

Shon Coleman started at right tackle for the Browns last season and could go into the mix on the other side. Donald Stephenson, who also signed with the team this week, may also be an option and the Browns have time to add other candidates as they piece together their starting line for 2018.