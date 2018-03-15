Colin Kaepernick spotted doing football workouts

Getty Images

For all the quarterbacks who have been plucked off the market in the last few days, there’s one former Super Bowl participant who hasn’t gotten a call — for some reason.

And while it may not mean anything for his future employment, it appears Colin Kaepernick is at least trying to stay prepared in case anyone decided to stop blackballing him.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports spotted Kaepernick going through a workout at a field in Houston (though clearly not for the Texans, Lord, we all know that wouldn’t happen).

It’s unclear why he was in Houston, or whether there’s any immediate plan for him to actively pursue work in the league.

He’s been out of work since his kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 became a national conversation, with President Donald Trump stoking a fire by referring to wanting to fire any “son of a bitch” who kneeled during the song. Kaepernick has filed a collusion grievance against the league regarding his lack of employment for any rational football reason.