Colin Kaepernick spotted doing football workouts

For all the quarterbacks who have been plucked off the market in the last few days, there’s one former Super Bowl participant who hasn’t gotten a call — for some reason.

And while it may not mean anything for his future employment, it appears Colin Kaepernick is at least trying to stay prepared in case anyone decided to stop blackballing him.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports spotted Kaepernick going through a workout at a field in Houston (though clearly not for the Texans, Lord, we all know that wouldn’t happen).

It’s unclear why he was in Houston, or whether there’s any immediate plan for him to actively pursue work in the league.

He’s been out of work since his kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 became a national conversation, with President Donald Trump stoking a fire by referring to wanting to fire any “son of a bitch” who kneeled during the song. Kaepernick has filed a collusion grievance against the league regarding his lack of employment for any rational football reason.

47 responses to “Colin Kaepernick spotted doing football workouts

  3. “there’s one former Super Bowl participant who hasn’t gotten a call — for some reason.”

    Actually Darin, there is a reason. A good reason. Kaep is not a good QB and at his past compensation levels he stinks.

  5. If everyone does not sign him for essentially the same reason, i.e. he’s mediocre and a polarizing distraction who will piss off half your fanbase, is that still “blackballing?” Did people “blackball” New Coke or did everyone not buy it for the same reason?

  9. “He’s been out of work since his kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 became a national conversation”
    Incorrect. He’s been out of work since the moment he voluntarily opted out of his contract. He remained employed for months and months after it became a national conversation.

  13. It has more to do with him losing 20 lbs in muscle mass becoming a vegetarian than anything else. Go back on muscle milk and steak dude.

  15. Doesn’t he have litigation ongoing against the league? Maybe all this can be settled by having a team fall on the sword, give them an extra 1st round pick and pay his salary out of its slush/hush fund. I see less than a 5% chance he ever puts on an NFL uniform issued by a team.

  18. Blackballing: Conspiring to ruin someones reputation until they become unemployable and people refuse to associate with them.
    >>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<
    Kap made his own bed and damaged his own reputation. His diminished skills notwithstanding, every owner in the league has a right to keep the distraction that comes with him outside of their locker room. And that argument can be justified strictly from a business standpoint without ever getting within whiffing distance of bigotry or prejudice.

  23. “He’s been out of work since his kneeling and pouting during the national anthem in 2016 because he was beat out as the starter by Blaine Gabbert”

    there….fixed it

  27. Why would you hire a guy suing the NFL for collusion to keep him out? He would probably just claim it was only to get him to drop the suit, and when he didn’t get a job, add more ammo for the lawsuit.
    Just give it up…….he’s more done in this league than Ray Rice.

  28. Who cares? You’re always crying about this alleged injustice but don’t even allow free speech in your comment section.

  29. He could be the Villain Quarterback in Vince McMahon’s new league

    =================================================

    Sorry, good idea but won’t work. Vince said standing will be mandatory during the anthem.

  32. Site standards falling.

    Black balling has a specific meaning – it means that everyone made an agreement(colluded) to not hire him.

    But its eminently possible that the 12 or so teams who need a QB all decided on their own they didnt want him.
    Even if they dont want him for political reasons – that alone does mean black balling.

  36. Kaepernick, like RG 3, is a read option QB. They both were great until the league’s defenses caught up to what they were doing and that was the end of both careers. Neither player seemed to be able evolve from that particular offensive style. They were both essentially one-trick ponies. Kaepernick lost his job to 1st round & career bust, Blaine Gabbert. That should tell you the real reason nobody wants Kaepernick.

  37. If this offseason has done anything, it has absolutely destroyed the idea that Colin Kaepernick is being “blackballed” for non-football reasons. AJ McCarron has been one of the most sought-after backup quarterbacks of the last couple seasons and he just signed a contract to basically be a stop-gap starter in Buffalo until the rookie quarterback they inevitably draft next month is ready to start.

    Nobody wants a sideshow attached to a backup quarterback, which is what Kaepernick is. He’s being “blackballed” in the same way as Tim Tebow. Can these guys be a backup in the NFL? Sure. Is any team interested in hearing the stadium chant (good or bad) at the guy holding the clipboard on the sideline while there are 11 guys on the field actually playing? No.

  38. “He’s been out of work since his kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 became a national conversation”
    ——
    Let me fix that for you, since your editor missed it: “He’s been out of work since he opted out of his contract. His decline in performance and general regression as a QB has led to him remaining unemployed for months. Coupled with his off field distractions, his viability as an option at both starting and back up QB is minimal due to the obvious negative PR he would bring, and his lack of skill to overcome any other associated negatives.”

  40. So Kaepernick was having an impromptu workout and one of his biggest media mouthpieces just happened to be walking by on his way to go get a slice at the local pizza joint and said “oh wow thats Colin Kaepernick throwing it!”

  44. Didn’t we figure out yesterday that there was literally one team in the NFL without a starting caliber QB and then they went and signed A.J. Mcarron? Maybe Kaepernick can’t get a job because there are over 32 qbs viewed as better than him and he over valued himself by saying he originally didn’t want to be a backup.

  47. “there’s one former Super Bowl participant who hasn’t gotten a call — for some reason.”

    The reason is simple, it’s not worth the media circus and distraction for a back up QB. That, along with how much money he is seeking are enough “reason”.

    Sure, he’s good enough to be a back up, and possibly even a starter in the league, but with the distraction he’d bring, not to mention a crazy arse gf, it’s just not worth it to find out.

