Cornerback Jeremy Lane charged with DUI after January arrest

Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane has been officially charged with driving under the influence after a January arrest in King County.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Lane was stopped by police on January 16 for going 90 miles per hour on eastbound I-90. Speed limit on the freeway is either 60 or 70 miles per hour depending on the exact location of the traffic stop. Even though Lane’s blood alcohol level was not about the legal limit, Lane had admitted to smoking marijuana and failed multiple field sobriety tests.

The “suspected and admitted marijuana usage in conjunction with alcohol consumption” is what prompted the arrest, according to the police report.

Lane was released by the Seahawks last week after playing the first six seasons of his career in Seattle. He had one year remaining on his current deal with the team but the Seahawks had tried to trade him to Houston in November as part of a deal to acquire Duane Brown. Lane was pulled from the deal after he failed a physical with the Texans.

Lane appeared in 70 games with Seattle with 21 starts.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 26. The violation is subject to possible league discipline as well.