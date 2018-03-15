Cornerback Rashaan Melvin visiting Raiders on Friday

Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Oakland Raiders on Friday per Mike Florio of PFT.

Melvin appeared in 25 games with the Colts over the last two seasons before ending last season on injured reserve with a hand injury. Melvin is the latest in a string of free agent defenders to visit Oakland as the Raiders look to patch up a unit that struggled in 2017.

The Raiders signed safety Marcus Gilchrist and linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Thursday. They also hosted former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Tank Carradine for a visit.

The Green Bay Packers have also reportedly shown interest in Melvin, who had 36 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defended last year with Indianapolis.