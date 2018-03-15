D.J. Fluker visiting the Seahawks

Getty Images

As the Giants work to rebuild their offensive line, the incumbents they’re trying to replace are scattering.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Giants lineman D.J. Fluker is visiting the Seahawks, but apparently hasn’t ruled out a return to New York.

Fluker started six games for the Giants last year before a toe injury sent him to IR. He’s played both guard and right tackle, so could fit into multiple spots for the line-needy Seahawks.

The Giants are trying to rebuild there with new left tackle Nate Solder and guard Patrick Omameh, and giving restricted free agent center Brett Jones the second-round tender means they intend to keep him.

But with Weston Richburg signing a huge deal with the 49ers and Justin Pugh visiting the Cardinals today, the race is on for the linemen from last year to find jobs.