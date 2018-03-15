David Fales re-signs with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are bringing back backup quarterback David Fales on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miami returns Ryan Tannehill and could draft a quarterback in the first round. They also have Brandon Doughty under contract.

Fales, 27, has played in three career games.

A sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, Fales also has spent time on the Ravens’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him last April but cut him before the start of the season. He re-signed with Miami on October 24 and appeared in two games last season.