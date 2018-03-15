Dolphins hang onto one trusted veteran

Getty Images

It’s not a complete housecleaning in Miami. There’s at least one old guy they may never get rid of.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have re-signed long snapper John Denney.

Denney will turn 40 this season, and it will be his 14th season with the team.

While some may say he’s just the long snapper, he’s steady at his job, and it’s good to have a few things to count on, at a time when they’re jettisoning the old and expensive like Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry and Mike Pouncey.