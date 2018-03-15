Dolphins trading for 49ers center Daniel Kilgore

Getty Images

The Dolphins moved quickly to replace Mike Pouncey.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are trading for 49ers center Daniel Kilgore in a deal involving a swap of seventh-round picks.

The 49ers just signed the 30-year-old Kilgore to a three-year, $12 million contract extension in February, but then signed Giants center Weston Richburg to a massive five-year, $47.5 million deal in free agency.

Kilgore joins Josh Sitton on a revamped Dolphins line, and gives them some stability after Pouncey refused their generous offer of a pay cut.