Dontari Poe agrees to three-year, $27 million deal with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers lost defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, but they have found his replacement.

Carolina has reached a three-year, $27 million deal with Dontari Poe, according to Kimberly Martin of the Washington Post.

Poe, 27, leaves the Falcons after one season. He previously played five seasons in Kansas City after the Chiefs made him the 11th overall pick in 2012.

Poe has 15.5 sacks and 241 tackles in his career, starting 92 of 94 games played.

He made 2.5 sacks and 39 tackles last season.