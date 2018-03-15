Doug Martin ready for “whatever role” Raiders want him to play

Getty Images

Doug Martin is ready for whatever role he will play with the Raiders.

The running back signed with Oakland, prompting questions about Marshawn Lynch‘s future. The Raiders, though, apparently have no plans to move on from Lynch.

“Marshawn is a great back,” Martin said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s definitely made his mark in the league. Whatever role they want me to play, I’m willing to play. I’m not sure how many carries I’ll be getting, how much carries we’ll be splitting.”

Martin has gained only 827 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns on 282 carries over the past two seasons. Lynch had 207 carries for 891 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Martin, who was born in Oakland and moved to Stockton, grew up a Raiders fan.

“Me and Jon Gruden were joking that we’re both coming back to Oakland,” Martin said. “. . . It’s full circle for us.”