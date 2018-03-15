Dustin Colquitt signs on for three more years in K.C.

Getty Images

The Chiefs used a third-round pick on punter Dustin Colquitt in 2005 in a move that settled the position for more than a decade.

Colquitt’s run in Kansas City is set to continue through at least the 2020 season. Colquitt’s agents announced that their client has signed a new three-year deal with the Chiefs.

They peg the base value of the deal at $7.5 million with a chance to go up to $9 million.

Colquitt punted 65 times last season and posted a net average of 41.1 yards per kick. That’s a career best for Colquitt, who has a net average of 39.8 yards for his career.

The Chiefs have long snapper James Winchester and kicker Harrison Butker under contract, so Colquitt’s returns keeps their kicking game intact for 2018.