ESPN has no comment about Sean McDonough’s MNF remarks

March 15, 2018
ESPN has sold Sean McDonough’s demotion from Monday Night Football as a desire by McDonough to get back to college football. For his part, McDonough has oversold the supposedly voluntary step down.

“If you go back and look at the schedule, generally we got one of the worst NFL games each week,” McDonough said. “You’re trying to make something sound interesting and exciting that isn’t.”

Because McDonough still works for ESPN, some would say ESPN should have quickly issued a statement indicating that McDonough does not speak for the network on matters of this nature, and this his opinions are his own. ESPN also should have, arguably, disagreed with McDonough’s premise — especially since it’s a little over the top to call the games pick for Monday Night Football “one of the worst NFL games each week.”

Instead, ESPN had no comment on McDonough’s remarks.

The no-comment decision speaks volumes. At a time when the ESPN-NFL relationship has reached a nadir, and in light of the recent explanation from John Ourand of SportsBusiness Journal that ESPN systematically has ensured that its fees to cable and satellite providers won’t be automatically reduced if ESPN doesn’t keep NFL programming, it’s hard not to wonder whether ESPN will pass on extending its rights contract with the league.

The current deal runs through 2021, a year before all other TV deals expire. Which leaves ESPN with no real alternative, unless it plans to bid on a different package and take a year off.

In the end, it simply may be that ESPN drops Monday Night Football. At most, ESPN could simulcast MNF games broadcast primarily on ABC, a sister company.

Regardless, this latest incident reconfirms that all currently isn’t well between football and Bristol.

  4. Honestly, he wasn’t wrong. I felt like every MNF matchup was either a weak divisional game (best vs worst) or two teams that I was surprised even played each other that season. Not that the announcing was great, but it’s hard to get excited for Dolphins-Panthers or Redskins-Chiefs unless you are a fan of either team.

  7. I agree with McDonough about the matchups on MNF-I rarely watched. I also agree that both he and Gruden sucked on the broadcast.

    It’s kind of amazing as he was outstanding as the Red Sox play by play broadcaster. He was quite critical of the team when he had to be and was not afraid to question a decision by a Manager or a boneheaded play by an infielder, etc. That’s the main reason his contract wasn’t renewed.

  8. Monday Night Football lost its prestige back in 2006 when it moved from ABC to ESPN. Since then it’s been a slow decline while Sunday Night Football has become THE premiere game broadcast each week.

  9. I’m old enough to remember when ESPN was an amazing channel of wall-to-wall sports of things interesting and quirky, when it was fun and enjoyable. That was a long Long time ago.

  10. He’s right. What are they going to do, fire him for being honest? He’s a quality announcer, though I’m not sure he’s a good fit for MNF. Hopefully it brings attention to the fact that the MNF games are crap for the most part and the schedule makers step it up. It should be the best game of the week but rarely is.

  12. Isnt it the announcers jobs to make the game exciting. McDonough has 0 charisma and his commentary is about as exciting as watching low energy jeb bush in a debate. How about a little accountability instead of passing the blame?

  13. The interview was on Kirk and Callahan on WEEI. How come you did not give them credit for the great questions?

