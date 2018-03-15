Giants interested in Rams center John Sullivan

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is serious about fixing his offensive line.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Giants have invited Rams center John Sullivan to visit, leaving open the question of whether Sullivan accepted their invitation. Washington is also interested, after losing center Spencer Long to the Jets.

The 32-year-old Sullivan brought some stability to the Rams line last year (along with left tackle Andrew Whitworth), and the Giants could use a similar boost.

They’ve been extremely active on that front, signing left tackle Nate Solder and guard Patrick Omameh. They also put the second-round restricted free agent tender on center Brett Jones, so adding Sullivan would likely move him to guard.