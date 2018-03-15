Giants tell Ereck Flowers he will compete for right tackle job

Getty Images

After the addition of Nate Solder to play left tackle in free agency, it was inevitable that Ereck Flowers was going to be changing positions for the New York Giants.

According to John Healy of the New York Daily News, General Manager Dave Gettleman said in a statement announcing the signing of Solder that the team had informed Flowers he will have a chance to compete for the starting right tackle job.

As soon as we announced the signing of Nate, [head coach] Pat [Shurmur] spoke with Ereck,” Gettleman said. “He called him on the phone to talk to him and said, ‘Listen, we’re going to move you to right, and at the end of the day, the five best offensive linemen play.’ That’s where they left it, and Ereck was fine on the phone.”

The embattled former first-round pick has been wildly inconsistent in his three seasons in New York. He’s only two games over his three seasons with the Giants, but the continued struggles and new front office led to the team changing course on who will protect Eli Manning‘s backside.

Making a change from one side to the other isn’t always a seamless proposition. Flowers could struggle just as much, or even more, while playing with footwork the exact opposite of what he’s been used to. However, it gives him a chance to remain a starter as he enters his fourth season with the team.