Haloti Ngata has officially signed with the Eagles

Getty Images

Amid the flurry of expected signings during the “legal tampering” period before free agency opened was defensive tackle Haloti Ngata‘s move to the Eagles, but some doubt was cast on whether it would come to fruition on Thursday with word that the Lions might still be in the mix for another year with Ngata.

Ngata was in Philly for a visit on Thursday and won’t be leaving. The Eagles have now officially announced that Ngata has signed a one-year deal worth a reported $3 million with the team.

At a press conference Thursday, Ngata said that he didn’t want his final year in the NFL to end on injured reserve and that it was exciting to hear that the Super Bowl champs were interested in him. He also said he idolized former Eagles great Reggie White while he was coming up and credited that with his decision to wear No. 92 throughout his career.

That number is retired in Philly, so Ngata will be wearing No. 94 as he tries to help the Eagles find their way to Atlanta for another Super Bowl appearance.