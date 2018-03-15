Haloti Ngata visits the Eagles, but could stay in Detroit

Getty Images

Haloti Ngata may end up in Philadelphia, but a report two days ago that he had already agreed to terms with the Eagles was premature.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that Ngata is visiting the Eagles but might still end up re-signing to remain in Detroit.

It was clear that something was up yesterday when the Eagles announced some moves but did not announce Ngata had signed. It’s unsurprising that Ngata wants to take some time and consider his options before signing with a new team.

In fact, it’s actually a little surprising that we haven’t seen more cases of deals that were reported as done on Monday and Tuesday falling through on Wednesday and Thursday. Any verbal agreements made before the start of the league year are unenforceable. As the Colts found out when they tried to hire Josh McDaniels, nothing is done in the NFL until a contract is signed.

So Ngata may still be an Eagle, maybe as soon as today. But it’s not done yet.