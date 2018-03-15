Hue Jackson: Tyrod Taylor is the Browns’ starter, there won’t be a competition

March 15, 2018
The Browns say there will not be a competition for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland this year.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said today that Tyrod Taylor is the starting quarterback for the 2018 season.

“He’s going to be the starting quarterback,” Jackson said of Taylor. “There is no competition.”

That’s easy to say now, but it may be harder to believe six weeks from now, when the Browns may choose a quarterback with the first or fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. If the Browns do take a quarterback in the first round, and if that quarterback looks good in training camp and the preseason while Taylor struggles, the Browns may have a competition even if they don’t plan on having one today.

So file this one away: The Browns say Taylor is their starting quarterback for the 2018 season right now. They may say something different six months from now.

5 responses to “Hue Jackson: Tyrod Taylor is the Browns’ starter, there won’t be a competition

  2. I have been seeing a lot of Browns fans talking about “Now that Tyrod has a solid receiving core he’ll have a great year.” Don’t get your hopes up too much. He had Watkins, Woods, Hogan and Goodwin, they were considered a mediocre group. Then they found someone else to throw to them and we all realized how loaded that group really was.

    Rewatch that Jaguars-Bills playoff game and you’ll see what a passing threat Tyrod is.

  3. Do folks really need to continue to wonder if Jackson is a good HC?

    How on earth can anyone in their right mind say this – even on a team that’s 1-31 in the last 2 years. So, if they pick a QB and he’s lights out in camp, they’re going to sit him because they have Tyrod freaking Taylor?!?!?!

    Seriously, even I can do better than this for the Browns at a much lower cost.

