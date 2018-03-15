Hue Jackson: Tyrod Taylor is the Browns’ starter, there won’t be a competition

AP

The Browns say there will not be a competition for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland this year.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said today that Tyrod Taylor is the starting quarterback for the 2018 season.

“He’s going to be the starting quarterback,” Jackson said of Taylor. “There is no competition.”

That’s easy to say now, but it may be harder to believe six weeks from now, when the Browns may choose a quarterback with the first or fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. If the Browns do take a quarterback in the first round, and if that quarterback looks good in training camp and the preseason while Taylor struggles, the Browns may have a competition even if they don’t plan on having one today.

So file this one away: The Browns say Taylor is their starting quarterback for the 2018 season right now. They may say something different six months from now.