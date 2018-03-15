Jaguars sign Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with a free agent tight end.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins will sign with the Jaguars, according to multiple reports. His signing comes after the Jaguars also acquired Niles Paul.

Early in his career with the Buccaneers, Seferian-Jenkins was largely unproductive and disappointing, but last year with the Jets he had the best season of his career, catching 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns (and losing a couple other touchdowns on highly questionable replay reviews).

The Jaguars have made a concerted effort to improve their offense this offseason, with Paul and Seferian-Jenkins joining guard Andrew Norwell and receiver Donte Moncrief. Last year the Jaguars rode an excellent defense to the AFC Championship Game. This year they’ll try to ride a more balanced team to the Super Bowl.